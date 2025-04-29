Airbus’ Vanderwalker joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Danielle Vanderwalker, environment and sustainability marketing manager at Airbus, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Driving for greener aviation and net-zero by 2050” on Wednesday, May 7, at 11:30 (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Vanderwalker has held her role at Airbus since October 2024. She has more than fifteen years of management experience with the European planemaker, including a stint as sustainability and new energies communications adviser.

Airbus announced in March that it would launch an SAF book-and-claim initiative, with the first companies to sign up being AerCap, SMBC Aviation Capital and SAF Aerogroup. Airbus will serve as a facilitator for the program, which enables companies to book a certain amount of SAF and then claim the emissions reduction.

Airbus also signed a memorandum of understanding in March with Japan Airlines, Nippon Paper Industries, Sumitomo Corp. and the Green Earth Institute to research the production and use of SAF made from bioethanol derived from wood.

Airbus aircraft are capable of flying on a maximum 50% blend of SAF and conventional fuel and the manufacturer expects to raise that to 100% SAF by 2030.

