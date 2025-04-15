Magma’s Keinyte joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Magma Aviation UAE Director Audrone Keinyte will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “A freighter market in transition: Evaluating developing trends and demand within the region” on Wednesday, May 7, at 9:15 a.m. (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Keinyte was appointed director of Magma Aviation UAE in July 2024. In addition to serving as director of Magma, she is the chief commercial officer of Slovakia-based AirExplore. Keinyte previously served as chief executive and board member of BBN Cargo Airlines Holdings.

Magma Aviation strengthened its commercial presence in the Middle East by opening an office in Dubai in 2024. The company also grew into the narrowbody market by offering A321-200F capacity operated by SmartLynx and 737-800F capacity operated by AirExplore in 2024.

Magma, SmartLynx and AirExplore are all part of Dublin-based Avia Solutions Group.

Magma is considering medium-widebody freighter variants including the 767-300F, -200F, A330-300F and -200F, as well as 777-300ER conversions, the company told Cargo Facts in February.

