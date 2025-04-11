MUFG Bank’s Gondry joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Alice Gondry, director of aviation research at MUFG Bank and an ISTAT-certified senior appraiser, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Appraisers’ insight: Value of aging freighter fleet vs. new production freighters” on Thursday, May 8, at 11:20 a.m. local time (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Gondry became an ISTAT-certified appraiser in 2013 and advanced to ISTAT-certified senior appraiser in 2017. She has worked in the aviation finance industry for eighteen years, joining MUFG in October 2023. She previously held positions at Smiths Aerospace and Airbus North America.

MUFG is a Japanese holding bank that offers consultation, financing, aviation research and asset management to airlines, lessors and investors. MUFG offers its aviation products and services through its EMEA division headquarters in London.

