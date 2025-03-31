SolitAir CEO Osman joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Hamdi Osman, chairman and chief executive of SolitAir, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Growing narrowbody freighter demand amid supply constraints, political challenges, and rising costs” on Thursday, May 8, at 10:15 a.m. (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Osman, who founded United Arab Emirates-based SolitAir in 2021, was formerly senior vice president of FedEX Express in Europe, the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent and Africa.

SolitAir dry-leased its first 737-800 freighter (33023) this month to grow its narrowbody operations after receiving its United Arab Emirates AOC on March 26. The 2005-vintage unit 33023 is on lease from ASL Airlines, which began flying it from SolitAir’s base in Dubai (DWC) in October 2024 as part of an ACMI deal between the companies.

SolitAir also has two 737-800BCFs (32686 and 30879) operated on an ACMI basis by ASL Airlines Ireland.

