Turkish Airlines’ Karaismailoglu joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Adnan Karaismailoglu, senior vice president of cargo revenue management and freighter planning at Turkish Airlines, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “A freighter market in transition: Evaluating developing trends and demand within the region” on Wednesday, May 7, at 9:15 a.m. (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

View the full event agenda.

Karaismailoglu, in his role since May 2024, oversees revenue optimization and network planning across the airline’s cargo operations. He joined Turkish Airlines in 2011, previously serving as senior vice president of cargo business development and organization. He has also been a board member of Widect, Turkish Airlines’ e-commerce-focused door-to-door logistics service provider, since August 2023.

Turkish Airlines will increase its 777F fleet to twelve aircraft after placing an order in 2024 with Boeing for four more of the large-widebody production freighters.

The carrier also placed an order with Airbus for five A350Fs in late 2023 as it looks to almost double its freighter fleet to more than forty aircraft by 2033.

Turkish operates eight 777Fs and ten production A330-200Fs.

Register now for Cargo Facts’ essential regional events for industry stakeholders: