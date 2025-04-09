ZeroAvia’s Henstridge joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Oli Henstridge, vice president of sales and business development for ZeroAvia, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Driving for greener aviation and net-zero by 2050” on Wednesday, May 7, at 11:30 a.m. (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Henstridge was appointed to his role at hydrogen-electric engine developer ZeroAvia in October 2024. He previously served as commercial director for the company and brings more than seven years of experience in aviation managerial roles, including as global commodity manager and senior commercial officer at Rolls-Royce.

ZeroAvia is developing hydrogen-electric power plants for commercial aviation. In 2024, the company signed an agreement with ASL Aviation Holdings on delivery slots for at least ten ZA2000 engines for ASL’s ATR 72 freighters.

The company reached a deal with San Diego-based Natilus in early 2023 to supply its ZA600 engines to the Kona autonomous cargo aircraft.

Register now for Cargo Facts EMEA, an essential regional event for industry stakeholders, on May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus in Turkey.