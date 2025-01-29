Air France-KLM Cargo’s Linares joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2025

Paola Linares, Air France-KLM-Martinair Cargo’s business development and marketing manager for South America, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for the panel discussion “Facilitating cross-border e-commerce in Latin America.”

The third annual Cargo Facts LATAM, takes place Feb. 10-11 at the Pullman Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport hotel in Brazil on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 13:45 BRT (GDT -3). The event will gather market leaders in Latin America to discuss the growing trends and developments within the region.

View the full event agenda here.

Linares was appointed to her current role in 2021. She has served in various roles with the carrier, including inside sales for Columbia, Peru and Ecuador, and regional commercial support for South America.

Air France-KLM, which placed an order with Airbus for four A350Fs in 2021, secured an additional order for four more A350Fs through its subsidiary Martinair in 2023. The group will use the new jets to replace the four 747-400Fs and two 777Fs it currently operates.

KLM operates a weekly 747-400F to Bogota (BOG).

