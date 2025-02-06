Boeing’s Mabee joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2025

Tadashi Mabee, product marketing director for Boeing converted freighters, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for the panel discussion “In the money: The evolving leasing and conversion markets in Latin America” at the Pullman Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport hotel in Brazil on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 15:30 BRT (GDT -3).

The third annual Cargo Facts LATAM, taking place Feb. 10-11, will gather market leaders in Latin America to discuss the growing trends and developments within the region.

View the full event agenda here.

Mabee joined Boeing in 2023 as the product marketing director for Boeing’s BCF programs. In addition to serving on the board of advisors for Doroni Aerospace, he has served as senior director of product strategy and sales engineering for Embraer, strategic marketing manager for L3Harris Technologies and marketing manager for Leo Labs.

Boeing’s medium-widebody and narrowbody conversions are in service with four carriers in Latin America:

Chile-based LATAM operates thirteen 767-300BCFs;

Brazil-based GOL operates seven 737-800BCFs;

Brazil-based Modern Logistics operates two 737-800BCFs; and

Panama-based Copa Airlines operates one 737-800BCF.

Register now for Cargo Facts’ essential regional events for industry stakeholders: