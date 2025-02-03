Azul’s Matsuguma joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2025

Dario Matsuguma, cargo fleet and operations manager at Azul, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for the panel discussion “Prospects for the Latin American freighter market in 2025” at the Pullman Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport hotel in Brazil on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 9:15 a.m. (GDT -3).

The third annual Cargo Facts LATAM, taking place Feb. 10-11, will gather market leaders in Latin America to discuss the growing trends and developments within the region.

View the full event agenda here.

Matsuguma’s experience in the air cargo sector spans more than forty years. He previously served as technical director of flight operations, engineering, maintenance and ground handling for LATAM Cargo Brazil.

Azul’s narrowbody freighter fleet took a major step forward in October 2024 with the arrival of its — and Brazil’s — first A321-200P2F. The 2005-vintage, ex-China Southern aircraft (2741) is on lease from AerCap and has begun the fleet integration process with Azul. It was followed by a sistership (2759), which arrived in Brazil on Nov. 7.

Both units will enter service this month and eventually replace Azul’s two 737-400Fs.

