LATAM Cargo’s Bianchi joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2025

Andres Bianchi, chief executive of LATAM Cargo, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for the panel discussion “Prospects for the Latin American freighter market in 2025” at the Pullman Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport hotel in Brazil on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 9:15 a.m. (GDT -3).

The third annual Cargo Facts LATAM, taking place Feb. 10-11, will gather market leaders in Latin America to discuss the growing trends and developments within the region.

Bianchi has more than eighteen years of industry experience serving in various executive management roles. He served as LATAM Cargo’s vice president of finance and senior vice president of network before being promoted to CEO in 2017.

LATAM is the largest freighter operator in Latin America. The carrier converted ten 767-300ERs from its passenger fleet as part of a conversion deal with Boeing and completed that order in the second half of 2024.

The move not only expanded LATAM’s capacity but also reduced the average age of its 767 freighter fleet, with the airline having agreed to sell three older, production 767-300Fs.

