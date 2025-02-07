UPS’ Fonseca joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2025

Joao Paulo Fonseca, supply chain solutions director for UPS Brazil, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for the panel discussion “Facilitating cross-border e-commerce in Latin America” at the Pullman Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport hotel in Brazil on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 13:45 BRT (GDT -3).

The third annual Cargo Facts LATAM, taking place Feb. 10-11, will gather market leaders in Latin America to discuss the growing trends and developments within the region.

View the full event agenda here.

Fonseca, who has been with UPS for fourteen years, began in his current role in 2022. He has held multiple leadership positions in the supply chain and logistics sector, including as corporate logistics coordinator with Brazilian dairy giant LBR and logistics supervisor with Mitsubishi Motors Brasil.

UPS announced the acquisition of Mexico-based Estafeta in July 2024 to expand its presence in South America as part of its Better and Bolder strategy aimed at providing small package delivery solutions globally.

UPS became the primary air cargo provider for the United States Postal Service in the fourth quarter of 2024, when the postal service completed its transition from FedEx. The postal service announced the deal with UPS in April 2024. The arrangement officially began in October.

