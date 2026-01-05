Flight Lease Partner Manoogian joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026

Flight Lease Partner David Manoogian will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2026 for the panel discussion “Latin America’s evolving leasing and investment market” on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 11:15 a.m. (GMT-6).

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, assembling decision-makers, global executives and leaders to share insights and analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Latin America.

Manoogian joins an esteemed group of industry experts on the panel, including:

The panel will be moderated by Joerg Andriof, chief investment officer at Aircraft Finance Germany. Panelists will discuss:

The regional appetite for Airbus and Boeing current-generation narrowbody freighters;

Assessing Latin America’s freighter and engine lease market and growth potential; and

Whether the operational costs of 737 Classics negate the low acquisition price for aircraft carriers in the region.

Manoogian served as vice president of lease transactions at Flight Lease before becoming a partner in November 2022.

Flight lease has completed more than 125 aviation investment transactions globally since it was launched in 2014. The lessor has completed deals with: Mammoth Freighters, Kalitta Air, 7Air, Astral Aviation and Aerosucre.

Cargo Facts will present four invaluable events for airfreight professionals in the first half of 2026, starting with Cargo Facts LATAM, on Feb. 10-12. Register for Cargo Facts LATAM by Jan. 9 to take advantage of early-bird pricing. To see the agendas and register for the events, visit CargoFactsEvents.com.