Latin America Cargo City’s Guella joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2025

Bruno Guella, managing director of Latin America Cargo City, a multimodal tax- and duty-free zone at Carrasco International Airport in Montevideo, Uruguay, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for the panel discussion “Airports’ role in developing LatAm’s cargo business” at the Pullman Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport hotel in Brazil on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. local time (GDT -3).

The third annual Cargo Facts LATAM, taking place Feb. 10-11, will gather market leaders in Latin America to discuss the growing trends and developments within the region.

View the full event agenda here.

Guella has been managing director at Latin America Cargo City (LACC) since October 2016. For the decade prior, he was corporate cargo director at Corporacion America Airports, which operates Carrasco (MVD), Punta del Este International Airport (PDP) and LACC.

LACC — the only airport tax- and duty-free zone in Latin America — offers tax exemptions, uses Good Distribution Practice- and Good Manufacturing Practice-compliant infrastructure and information systems, and offers pay-per-use storage spaces and client warehouses. Cargo can be received and dispatched at LACC by land, sea or air. LACC is a member of Pharma.Aero, a nonprofit working to enhance pharmaceuticals transportation.

MVD is Uruguay’s top cargo airport, with throughput of 26,925 tonnes of air cargo in 2023, according to Uruguay’s National Institute of Statistics.

Avianca Cargo, Aerolineas Argentinas, Air Class Lineas Aereas and other carriers fly freighters to and from MVD.

