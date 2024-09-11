Airbus’ Hamilton joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2024

Crawford Hamilton, head of freighter marketing at Airbus, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2024 for the debate “State of the freighter conversion market: Too many or too few conversions and conversion capacity?” at the Omni Hotel in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 16:10 PDT (GMT -5).

Cargo Facts Symposium, which takes place Oct. 14-16, has been the premier event for the freighter aircraft industry for three decades. The event gathers industry leaders to share their insights with stakeholders and attendees, provides in-depth analysis of the air cargo sector and enables participants to expand their networks with respected executives and decision-makers.

View the full event agenda here.

Hamilton joined Airbus in 1995 following his first job in aviation with Dan-Air. He played a role in completing Airbus’ first aircraft sale to British Airways before joining the manufacturer’s marketing office in Australia. Hamilton returned to the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France, to help develop the A330-200F and A330neo.

Airbus secured an order in February for five A350Fs with an option for five more from Starlux Airlines at the Singapore Airshow 2024. The Starlux order followed Turkish Airlines and Cathay Pacific orders in December 2023.

The European planemaker’s twenty-year outlook on new-build freighters remains positive, despite decreasing its growth projections from 2024 through 2043 by 1.6%, and supply chain delays decreasing Airbus’ earnings and total aircraft deliveries for this year.

The 30th Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 14-16 at the Omni Hotel in San Diego. Gain valuable insights, success strategies and networking opportunities at this special anniversary event. Learn more and register today.