SmartLynx’s Demenius joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2024

SmartLynx Airlines Chief Executive and Board Chairman Edvinas Demenius will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2024 for the presentation “Navigating change: transformation of the air cargo sector” at the Omni Hotel in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. PDT (GMT -5).

Cargo Facts Symposium, which takes place Oct. 14-16, has been the premier event for the freighter aircraft industry for three decades. The event gathers industry leaders to share their insights with stakeholders and attendees, provides in-depth analysis of the air cargo sector and enables participants to expand their network with respected executives and decision-makers.

Demenius orchestrated the launch of the A321 freighter at SmartLynx and the ACMI specialist’s expansion into cargo. He previously served as vice president of sales and development and directed multiple complex projects for SmartLynx before becoming chief operating officer in October 2023. He was promoted to CEO this year.

SmartLynx operates the largest A321 freighter fleet and will soon add its fourteenth Airbus next-generation narrowbody freighter when it takes delivery of a 1999-vintage A321-200PCF (941, ex-Finnair).

Unit 941 is SmartLynx’s fourth aircraft in a sale, conversion and leaseback deal with Aero Capital Solutions.

SmartLynx in 2021 was one of the first carriers to start operating A321 freighters, and provides ACMI and charter service for various customers, including DHL Express and Poste Air Cargo. It recently began supporting Avia Solutions Group subsidiary Magma Aviation.

