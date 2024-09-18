Titan Aviation’s Forbes joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2024

Eammon Forbes, chief commercial officer of Titan Aviation Leasing, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2024 for “State of the freighter conversion market: Too many or too few conversions and conversion capacity?” at the Omni Hotel in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 16:10 PDT (GMT -5).

Cargo Facts Symposium, which takes place Oct. 14-16, has been the premier event for the freighter aircraft industry for three decades. The event gathers industry leaders to share their insights with stakeholders and attendees, provides in-depth analysis of the air cargo sector and enables participants to expand their network with respected executives and decision-makers.

Forbes was named CCO of Titan in 2021. He has sixteen years of aviation experience in leasing, legal and finance, including stints as CCO of FPG Amentum, executive manager of marketing at Goshawk and senior vice president of commercial negotiations at SMBC Aviation Capital.

In a deal with Titan this month, Ethiopian Airlines took delivery of its third 767-300BDSF as part of a sale, purchase and leaseback agreement. The carrier completed conversion of the Pratt & Whitney-powered freighter (33769) at its MRO facility in Addis Ababa (ADD) and immediately put it into service.

Forbes said Titan was evaluating 777 conversions during a discussion at Cargo Facts EMEA 2023.

Titan, the leasing division of Atlas Air Worldwide, acquired four 777-300ERs in June that could become conversion feedstock for the lessor.

