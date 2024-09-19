DHL’s Macbeth joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2024

Malcolm Macbeth, senior vice president of global air fleet management for DHL Express, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2024 for the panel discussion “Shifting market share in the medium-widebody and narrowbody segments” at the Omni Hotel in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 11:45 a.m. PDT (GMT -5).

Cargo Facts Symposium, which takes place Oct. 14-16, has been the premier event for the freighter aircraft industry for three decades. The event gathers industry leaders to share their insights with stakeholders and attendees, provides in-depth analysis of the air cargo sector and enables participants to expand their networks with respected executives and decision-makers.

View the full event agenda here.

Macbeth took up his current role at DHL Express in September 2022. He joined DHL subsidiary Elan International in 1988 and has served in the network planning department for DHL Express for more than thirty years.

DHL’s global fleet, spanning from 747-8Fs to ATR 42Fs, includes its own freighters placed with its own airlines and CMI carriers, along with those operated by ACMI carriers.

The Germany-based express integrator is due to take delivery of more 777Fs from Boeing by yearend and is adding Central Airlines as its first Chinese CMI carrier for the type. It also expects to begin introducing 777-200LRMF conversions to its fleet in 2025.

Macbeth said at Cargo Facts Symposium 2023 that DHL will select Airbus’ A350F or Boeing’s 777-8F “in the not-too-distant future” to meet sustainability goals.

On the medium-widebody front, DHL appears to have picked up two production A330-200Fs from CMA CGM. It is also the largest customer of EFW’s A330-300P2F program, with fifteen in service and more to come.

DHL continues to take on 737-800BDSF conversions and repositioned one of its 737-400SFs (26455) with Ypsilanti, Mich.-based Kalitta Charters II in August. The express company continues to realign its narrowbody fleet in North America after former CMI partners iAero Airways and Mesa Airlines stopped CMI operations in 2024.

Also in the narrowbody segment, DHL earlier this year transferred two 757-200PCFs from its Germany-based EAT Leipzig subsidiary to its Panama-based subsidiary DHL Aero Expreso.

The 30th Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 14-16 at the Omni Hotel in San Diego. Gain valuable insights, success strategies and networking opportunities at this special anniversary event. Learn more and register today.