Challenge Group’s Heffetz joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2024

Challenge Group co-founder and Challenge Airlines BE Chief Executive Eshel Heffetz will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2024 for the presentation “Large widebody freighters: matching supply with demand” at the Omni Hotel in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 14:00 PDT (GMT -5).

Cargo Facts Symposium, which takes place Oct. 14-16, has been the premier event for the freighter aircraft industry for three decades. The event gathers industry leaders to share their insights with stakeholders and attendees, provides in-depth analysis of the air cargo sector and enables participants to expand their network with respected executives and decision-makers.

Heffetz co-founded the Malta-based Challenge Group, which includes AOCs in Belgium, Malta and Israel along with other aviation and cargo-related divisions. Heffetz has guided the Belgium-based Challenge Airlines BE as chief executive for more than seven years. He previously served in various executive management roles within the group for eleven years.

Challenge Group added its fourth nose-loading 747-400F in Q1 2024 as the quad-engine freighter remains a part of the company’s long-term fleet strategy.

Meanwhile, Challenge Group took redelivery of its second 767-300BDSF in February after adding the type to its fleet in August 2023. It awaits the completion of two more 767-300BDSFs (29435 and 30301) being converted with IAI in Tel Aviv (TLV) and Belgrade (BEG), respectively.

