Avianca’s Elias joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2024

Diogo Elias, senior vice president of Avianca Cargo, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2024 for the panel discussion “Shifting market share in the medium-widebody and narrowbody segments” at the Omni Hotel in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 11:45 a.m. PDT (GMT -5).

Elias was appointed senior vice president of Avianca Cargo in September 2023. He previously served as sales and marketing director for LATAM in addition to multiple other cargo management roles with the combination carrier for more than eight years.

Avianca added its first 2006-vintage A330-300P2F (791, ex-SmartLynx) on lease from CDB Aviation in April, and placed it into service with AeroUnion as part of a deal with its Mexican affiliate carrier.

Avianca Cargo, which has six production A330-200Fs, will soon receive its first A330-200P2F. The 2012-vintage passenger unit (1342) arrived in Mobile, Ala., (BFM) in September 2023 for conversion with EFW as part of a deal with Avolon.

