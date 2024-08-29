Beta’s Buckles joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2024

Patrick Buckles, chief revenue officer and commercial lead at Beta Technologies, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2024 for the presentation “Integrating advanced air mobility into commercial airspace” at the Omni Hotel in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 15:10 PDT (GMT -5).

Cargo Facts Symposium, which takes place Oct. 14-16, has been the premiere event for the freighter aircraft industry for three decades. The event gathers industry leaders to share their insights with stakeholders and attendees, provides in-depth analysis of the air cargo sector and enables participants to expand their network with respected executives and decision-makers.

View the full event agenda here.

Buckles served in multiple leadership roles with Textron Aviation for nearly eight years before becoming chief revenue officer of Beta in 2021. He brings more than eleven years of aerospace engineering experience.

Beta Technologies announced plans in the first quarter of 2023 to build the CX300, a conventional takeoff and landing electric aircraft, and expects to certify the new design in 2025 with its Alia A250 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The electric aircraft developer reached a deal with Air New Zealand for one Alia conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) aircraft for cargo operations in 2023. The airline also holds an option for two more Alia CTOLs, along with rights to purchase an additional twenty aircraft and their configurations at the time of purchase, Air New Zealand told Cargo Facts.

Beta secured an order with UPS for ten Alia A250 eVTOLs in 2021.

The 30th Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 14-16 at the Omni Hotel in San Diego. Gain valuable insights, success strategies and networking opportunities at this special anniversary event. Learn more and register today to take advantage of our early-bird sale.