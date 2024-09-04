mba Aviation’s Kopinski joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2024

Mba Aviation Director of Asset Valuations Anna Kopinski will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2024 for the panel discussion “Appraisers’ view of freighters and feedstock” at the Omni Hotel in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m. PDT (GMT -5).

Cargo Facts Symposium, which takes place Oct. 14-16, has been the premiere event for the freighter aircraft industry for three decades. The event gathers industry leaders to share their insights with stakeholders and attendees, provides in-depth analysis of the air cargo sector and enables participants to expand their network with respected executives and decision-makers.

View the full event agenda here.

Kopinski was manager of asset valuations for more than four years with mba Aviation before she was promoted to director of asset valuations in February. She brings fourteen years of analytical and appraisal leadership experience, including roles as aviation market research analyst for GE Ventures and marketing communications manager for Bristol Associates.

Mba, an independent appraiser previously known as Morton Beyer and Agnew, provides market valuation of aircraft for clients in the aviation finance industry. It also offers services including airline route development, intangible asset valuation, technical advisory, maintenance cash flow forecasting and aviation safety oversight.

The 30th Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 14-16 at the Omni Hotel in San Diego. Gain valuable insights, success strategies and networking opportunities at this special anniversary event. Learn more and register today.