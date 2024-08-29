PEMCO’s Andrews joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2024

PEMCO Director of Cargo Conversions and Sales Mike Andrews will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2024 for the panel discussion “Strategic MRO partnerships: Selecting, integrating and optimizing for operational excellence” at the Omni Hotel in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 11:30 a.m. PDT (GMT -5).

Cargo Facts Symposium, which takes place Oct. 14-16, has been the premiere event for the freighter aircraft industry for three decades. The event gathers industry leaders to share their insights with stakeholders and attendees, provides in-depth analysis of the air cargo sector and enables participants to expand their network with respected executives and decision-makers.

View the full event agenda here.

Andrews worked in multiple executive management roles with PEMCO for nearly fifteen years before he was promoted to director of cargo conversion in 2015. He has more than twenty-four years of freighter conversion experience.

PEMCO, a subsidiary of ATSG, completed its first A321-200PCF conversion for the group in 2023. The aircraft belongs to ATSG’s leasing division, CAM.

PEMCO has converted more than 120 737 Classic freighters to date.

The 30th Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 14-16 at the Omni Hotel in San Diego.