Turkish Cargo’s Salihoglu joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2024

Salih Kamil Salihoglu, vice president of cargo sales in the Americas at Turkish Airlines, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2024 for the panel discussion “30th Anniversary Review: Freighters & the future of air logistics” at the Omni Hotel in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 09:15 a.m. PDT (GMT -5).

Cargo Facts Symposium, which takes place Oct. 14-16, has been the premier event for the freighter aircraft industry for three decades. The event gathers industry leaders to share their insights with stakeholders and attendees, provides in-depth analysis of the air cargo sector and enables participants to expand their network with respected executives and decision-makers.

Salihoglu was promoted to Turkish Cargo’s Americas VP in July 2023. He has more than thirteen years of management experience in the cargo sector and has served in multiple leadership roles for the combination carrier, including as cargo director of Northern Europe and director of revenue management and pricing.

Turkish Airlines will increase its 777F fleet to twelve aircraft after placing an order with Boeing for four more of the large-widebody production freighters.

The carrier also placed an order with Airbus for five A350Fs in late 2023 as it looks to expand its lift capacity to meet growing demand for dedicated freighter services.

Turkish operates eight 777Fs and ten production A330-200Fs.

