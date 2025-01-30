Pacific Air Holdings’ Lau joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Pacific Air Holdings’ Chair and Group Chief Executive Vivian Lau will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Taking pulse of the Asia-Pacific freighter market” at the W Shanghai in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 09:15 (UTC +8).

The 13th annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 25-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

Lau was appointed chair and CEO of Pacific Air Holdings in 2022. She started her career in aviation with Qantas Airways and played an integral role in forming the joint service agreement between Qantas and British Airways.

Pacific Air Holdings is a Hong Kong-based logistics company specializing in e-commerce, general sales and agent service management for airlines within the Asia-Pacific region.

