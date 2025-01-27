Airports Council International’s Pereira dos Reis joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2025

Filipe Pereira dos Reis, senior adviser for Airports Council International-Latin America and Caribbean, and founder and managing partner of AirVantage Consulting, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 to moderate the panel discussion “Airports’ role in developing LatAm’s cargo business” at the Pullman Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport hotel in Brazil on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. local time (GDT -3).

The third annual Cargo Facts LATAM, taking place Feb. 10-11, will gather market leaders in Latin America to discuss the growing trends and developments within the region.

View the full event agenda here.

Pereira dos Reis founded AirVantage Consulting in January 2024 to provide boutique aviation consulting on airport operations and infrastructure, strategic planning, and aviation regulations. In this role, he became a:

Senior adviser to Airports Council International-Latin America and Caribbean;

Consultant to Lima Airport Partners; and

Adviser to airline advocacy group Airlines for America for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Airports Council International supports more than 2,000 airports in 170 countries to enhance safety, security and sustainability efforts.

