Awesome Cargo’s Ramos joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2025

Awesome Cargo founder and Chief Executive Luis Ramos will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for the panel discussion “Prospects for the Latin American freighter market in 2025” at the Pullman Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport hotel in Brazil on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 9:15 a.m. (GDT -3).

The third annual Cargo Facts LATAM, taking place Feb. 10-11, will gather market leaders in Latin America to discuss the growing trends and developments within the region.

View the full event agenda here.

Ramos, who launched Mexico-based Awesome Cargo in 2015, has founded multiple companies, including express forwarder Express Line Corp. and cargo services group Aerocharter de Mexico, where he also serves as CEO. He previously served as commercial director at AeroUnion.

Awesome Cargo is set to enter the widebody freighter market in 2025 after agreeing to lease a third A330-200P2F (1252) from Air Lease Corp. The carrier expects to take delivery of that Airbus medium-widebody freighter around the middle of 2025.

The 2011-vintage unit 1252 will join two sister ships (1218 and 1225) currently on lease to Awesome Cargo. Unit 1218 arrived in Dresden (DRS) in December for conversion from Class E cargo to full-freighter configuration, while unit 1225 will follow later this year.

Awesome Cargo obtained its AOC from the Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency in 2023.

