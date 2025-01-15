TAP’s Vitorino joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2025

TAP Air Cargo Brazil and South America Manager Marcelo Vitorino will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for the panel discussion “Airports’ role in developing LatAm’s cargo business” at the Pullman Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport hotel in Brazil on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 9:15 a.m. (GDT -3).

The third annual Cargo Facts LATAM, taking place Feb. 10-11, will gather market leaders in Latin America to discuss the growing trends and developments within the region.

View the full event agenda here.

TAP Air Cargo is the cargo arm of TAP Air Portugal. The airline leads all European carriers with flights to around ten destinations in Brazil and offers belly capacity with its fleet of nineteen A330-900s, three A330-200s and seventeen A321neos.

Vitorino joined TAP in 2019. Prior to that, he served in various roles in the supply chain and logistics sector, including as sales director at Localfrio and as regional key account manager for Embraer.

