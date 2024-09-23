GA Telesis’ Ellis joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2024

GA Telesis Senior Vice President and Global Head of Leasing and Trading David Ellis will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2024 for the panel discussion “Balancing engine and freighter leasing demand” at the Omni Hotel in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 14:30 PDT (GMT -5).

Cargo Facts Symposium, which takes place Oct. 14-16, has been the premier event for the freighter aircraft industry for three decades. The event gathers industry leaders to share their insights with stakeholders and attendees, provides in-depth analysis of the air cargo sector and enables participants to expand their networks with respected executives and decision-makers.

Before beginning his current role in 2022, Ellis served as senior vice president and head of trading for GA Telesis’ asset transaction group for more than thirteen years. He was previously a partner at Mountain Capital Partners, a Durango, Colo.-based ski resort management company, for six years.

GA Telesis placed two 737-800SFs (29884, ex-Regent Airways, and 28235, ex-Caribbean Airlines) on lease to Kenya Airways this year. The lessor also worked with Tokyo Century Corp. and InterVest Capital Partners in 2023 to finance a 737-800SF for Nauru Airlines through a joint venture, HALO AirFinance.

In addition to Kenya Airways and Nauru Airlines, GA Telesis has leased 737-800SFs to Bulgaria-based Compass Cargo Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines.

The 30th Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 14-16 at the Omni Hotel in San Diego. Gain valuable insights, success strategies and networking opportunities at this special anniversary event. Learn more and register today.