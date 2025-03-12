AerCap’s Greener joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Rich Greener, head of cargo at AerCap, will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Asia and the next wave of widebody freighters” at the W Shanghai in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 15:30 (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia event takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

Greener has led AerCap’s cargo division for more than three years. He previously held multiple leadership roles with GECAS, including senior vice president and manager of cargo aircraft, vice president of sales and marketing for specialty markets, and vice president of cargo marketing programs in North America. GECAS merged with AerCap in 2021.

AerCap expanded its narrowbody freighter footprint in Asia in 2024, leasing two 737-800BCFs to Malaysia-based MJets Air and expanding an agreement with China-based JD Airlines for four more 737-800BCFs.

AerCap is a co-investor in IAI’s 777-300ERSF program, which has completed test flights with the FAA.

