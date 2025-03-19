Boeing’s Ishige joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Andy Ishige, head of marketing for freighter conversions at Boeing, will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Evaluating narrowbody freighter replacements in the Asia-Pacific region” at the W Shanghai in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 13:45 (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Ishige began in his current role in August 2022. He has more than eleven years of marketing and analysis experience. Previously, as program manager of the 737-800BCF, Ishige led the introduction of the first 737-800BCF into China in 2019 with Tianjin Air Cargo in addition to the launch of the GAMECO conversion line in 2020.

Boeing completed its 100th 737-800BCF conversion at the STAECO facility in Jinan (TNA) in the first quarter of 2024.

The planemaker recently redelivered the final 737-800BCF from its London Gatwick (LGW) line and sold the MRO facility to British Airways. The manufacturer runs 737-800BCF conversion lines in China at STAECO, Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services and GAMECO.

Register now for Cargo Facts’ essential regional events for industry stakeholders: