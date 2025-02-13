Cargo Facts Asia forges strategic partnership with Shanghai Airport Authority

Cargo Facts Asia 2025 has established a strategic partnership with airport operator Shanghai Airport Authority. The collaboration with one of Asia’s largest cargo airports to present Cargo Facts Asia in Shanghai will advance the air cargo and freighter industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

Shanghai Airport Authority (SAA) will provide guidance, logistical support and speaker recruitment services to the conference. The agreement is a renewal of the collaboration between SAA and Cargo Facts Asia before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 13th edition of Cargo Facts Asia, presented by Cargo Facts, will be held March 24-26 at the at the W Shanghai, about twenty miles from Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG). Attendees will share insights on the burgeoning Asia-Pacific freighter market and include significant networking opportunities.

The partnership highlights SAA’s dedication to growing the air cargo and freighter markets and fostering relationships between key decision-makers in Asia-Pacific. PVG had a cargo throughput of 3.4 million tonnes in 2023, the latest available figure.

“Partnering with Shanghai Airport Authority for Cargo Facts Asia 2025 is a huge step,” Cargo Facts CEO JJ Hornblass said. “This partnership will help create a collaborative space for industry leaders to meet and share perspectives to create a stronger freighter and air cargo market in the region. We proudly bring the world’s freighter market to Shanghai for this crucial gathering.”

The conference boasts a comprehensive three-day agenda that includes keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive workshops led by top industry experts. It will cover the Asia-Pacific freighter market, the state of freighter conversions, growing e-commerce in the region, advanced air mobility developments in Asia and more. Attendees will have networking opportunities with industry leaders, critical decision-makers and peers from Asia and beyond, facilitating collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Register here for Cargo Facts Asia 2025 on March 24-26 at the W Shanghai in China.