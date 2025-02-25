China Cargo Airlines’ Zheng joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025 

William Zheng, marketing and sales deputy director at China Cargo Airlines, will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Asia and the next wave of widebody freighters” at the W Shanghai in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 15:30 (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 25-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

China Cargo, a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines, plans to expand its fleet of fourteen 777Fs with the addition of four more twin-engine production freighters in 2025 after not taking any new production freighter deliveries in 2024.

The carrier’s most recent 777F delivery came in the summer of 2023 when Boeing delivered unit 67800 to China Cargo.

The airline became a single-type widebody freighter operator when it removed two 747-400Fs from service in 2024.

