GAMECO’s Marc Szepan joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

GAMECO General Manager Marc Szepan will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for a presentation on the “MRO perspective: Investing in conversion capabilities for maximum efficiency” at the W Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 15:00 (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Szepan became general manager of GAMECO in October 2022. He previously served as senior vice president for Lufthansa Systems and has also held various roles at Lufthansa Technik, where he was responsible for MRO and flight operations support for businesses based in Asia, Europe and the United States.

GAMECO’s facility in Guangzhou supports multiple conversion programs. It recently converted Boeing’s 100th 767-300BCF, which Boeing redelivered to SF Airlines in February.

The MRO launched its 767-300BCF conversion line in March 2022.

It completed its twentieth 737-800BCF conversion (33004, ex-Neos) in June 2023 and aided in the conversion of a pair of COMAC ARJ21-700CCFs that were delivered to China-based YTO Cargo Airlines and Air Central in October 2023.

Register now for Cargo Facts’ essential regional events for industry stakeholders: