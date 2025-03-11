MJets Air CEO Ahmad Luqman joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

MJets Air Chief Executive Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Evaluating narrowbody freighter replacements in the Asia-Pacific region” at the W Shanghai in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 13:45 (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Ahmad Luqman began serving as CEO of Malaysia-based MJets Air in February. He previously held leadership roles including CEO of Malaysia Airlines’ parent Malaysia Aviation Group, chief operations officer of Malaysia Airlines and CEO of Malaysia Airlines Cargo.

MJets Air, previously named Kargo Xpress, expects to nearly double its narrowbody freighter fleet to thirteen aircraft by yearend, after the carrier acquired two 737-400Fs — the first aircraft purchased by the airline — from a subsidiary of lessor JLPS this year.

In addition to the 737-400Fs, MJets operates five 737-800BCFs on lease.

The carrier grew its 737NG fleet to five aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2024 when it leased a second ex-Raindo United Services 737-800BCF from AerCap.

Register now for Cargo Facts’ essential regional events for industry stakeholders: