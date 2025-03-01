NCA’s Ichiro Watanabe joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Nippon Cargo Airlines Vice President and General Manager of Marketing Ichiro Watanabe will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Taking the pulse of the Asia-Pacific freighter market” at the W Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 09:15 (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 25-26 in Shanghai, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Watanabe manages the scheduled freighter network, global accounts and charter solutions for NCA. Previously, he was chief commercial officer for Hong Kong-based Plus Logistics Solutions Limited.

Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA) expects to complete its acquisition by All Nippon Airways (ANA) this year after the carriers signed a deal in 2023. Japan’s Fair Trade Commission recently granted approval for the sale, which will make ANA one of the ten largest scheduled combination carriers globally by freighter fleet size.

NCA operates eight 747-8Fs and owns five 747-400Fs that are operated by Atlas Air and two more of the type that are flown by ASL Airlines Belgium.

Register now for Cargo Facts’ essential regional events for industry stakeholders: