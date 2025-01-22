SF Airlines’ Zhang joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

SF Airlines’ Commercial Director Robert Zhang will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Booming e-commerce and express markets: Opportunities and challenges” at the W Shanghai in Shanghai on Wednesday, March 26, at 10:50 (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Zhang joined SF Airlines in 2013 and has filled several executive management positions at the airline, including director of aircraft trading and business development project manager.

SF Airlines recently became the eighth Chinese operator of the 737-800F, taking delivery of its first 737-800BCF in December 2024. The carrier is evaluating the retirement of its 737 Classic freighter fleet.

SF expanded its large-widebody fleet in the first quarter of 2024, acquiring two ex-China Cargo Airlines 747-400Fs (35207 and 35208). The airline also took redelivery of its twenty-fourth 767-300BCF (29387) at the end of 2024 and has another in conversion.

