ST Engineering’s Boon Keng Tan joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Boon Keng Tan, senior vice president, general manager and head of aircraft and freighter leasing at ST Engineering, will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Trends in freighter leasing and aircraft values” on Wednesday, March 26, at 11:30 a.m. (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26 at the W Shanghai, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

Tan leads the aircraft leasing business of aviation asset management for ST Engineering. He played a key role in launching ST Engineering’s passenger and freighter aircraft leasing joint ventures and brings more than twenty years of professional and managerial experience in aviation leasing, mergers and acquisitions, business development, MRO and design engineering.

ST Engineering’s leasing joint venture with Temasek, Juniper Aviation Investments, delivered a second A320-200P2F to United Arab Emirates-based Vaayu Group this month, making its subsidiary carrier Fly Vaayu the largest operator of the Airbus narrowbody freighter type.

Juniper also placed a second A321-200P2F with Egypt-based Sky Vision Airlines this month.

