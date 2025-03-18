Titan’s Forbes joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Eamonn Forbes, chief commercial officer of Titan Aviation Leasing, will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Trends in freighter leasing and aircraft values” on Wednesday, March 26, at 11:30 a.m. (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Forbes was promoted to his current role at Titan in 2021. He brings more than seventeen years of aviation leasing, legal and finance experience, and previously served as CCO of FPG Amentum, executive manager of marketing at Goshawk and senior vice president of commercial negotiations at SMBC Aviation Capital.

Titan acquired a pair of 777Fs from Carlyle Aviation Partners in January. The 777 production freighters (42033 and 42034) are on lease with Ethiopian Airlines.

Titan purchased its first 777-300ER in 2024 and is interested in 777 conversions.

Register now for Cargo Facts’ essential regional events for industry stakeholders: