Etihad’s Rodrigues joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Leonard Rodrigues, director of revenue management and network planning at Etihad Cargo, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Renewing widebody fleets amid the capacity shortage” on Wednesday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m. (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

View the full event agenda.

Rodrigues joined Etihad in February 2020 and is responsible for revenue management, pricing, network and commercial planning, and analytics. He is also the lead for strategic partnerships and alliances. Rodrigues previously held senior positions at Air France-KLM and Qatar Airways.

Etihad operates five 777Fs but plans to modernize its fleet with A350Fs after placing an order for seven units in 2022.

The combination carrier was placed under new ownership in October 2022 when Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Council for Financial Economic Affairs transferred control to the sovereign wealth fund ADQ.

Register now for Cargo Facts EMEA, an essential regional event for industry stakeholders, on May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus in Turkey.