Startups invited to present at Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 Demo Challenge

Cargo Facts is seeking startup companies to participate in our Demo Challenge at Cargo Facts EMEA in Istanbul on May 6-8.

The Demo Challenge is open to tech startups that began operations in 2022 or later. It is an opportunity for new businesses in the air cargo space to showcase their innovative ideas and products designed to move the industry forward.

Apply to be part of the Demo Challenge here.

Beginning on Wednesday, May 7, at 2:45 p.m. local time, startups will be able to share short demonstrations of their product and services. The session will last about one hour.

After the demos, judges from within the industry and startup community will determine which startup deserves the “Best in Show” designation as the best startup of the Demo Challenge.

