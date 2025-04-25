Titan’s Forbes joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Eamonn Forbes, senior vice president and chief commercial officer of Titan Aviation Leasing, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Financing the growth of the freighter segment” on Wednesday, May 7, at 16:00 (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

View the full event agenda.

Forbes was promoted to CCO of Titan in 2021. He has held multiple leadership roles in seventeen years, including in aviation leasing, legal and finance. He was CCO at FPG Amentum, executive manager of marketing at Goshawk and senior vice president of commercial negotiations at SMBC Aviation Capital.

Titan expanded its widebody freighter lease portfolio in January when it acquired a pair of 777Fs from Carlyle Aviation Partners.

The 777 production freighters (42033 and 42034) are on lease with Ethiopian Airlines, which began operating its third 767-300BDSF in September 2024 as part of a sale, conversion and leaseback arrangement with Titan.

Titan purchased its first 777-300ER in 2024 and is monitoring 777 conversion programs for potential investment.

Register now for Cargo Facts EMEA, an essential regional event for industry stakeholders, on May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus in Turkey.