AEI’s Convey joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2025

Robert Convey, senior vice president of sales and marketing at AEI, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for the panel discussion “The evolving leasing and conversion markets in Latin America” at the Pullman Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport hotel in Brazil on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 15:45 BRT (GDT -3).

The third annual Cargo Facts LATAM, taking place Feb. 10-11, will gather market leaders in Latin America to discuss the growing trends and developments within the region.

View the full event agenda here.

Convey has maintained a leadership role in the AEI sales and marketing team for more than fifteen years and previously was director of sales and marketing at Ancra International for five years. Convey is a licensed commercial pilot and has been flying modern and vintage WWII aircraft for twenty-five years.

AEI’s new conversion line at the Grand China Aviation Maintenance facility in Haikou (HAK) completed its first conversion in 2024. That 2006-vintage 737-800SF (34707, ex-Hainan Airlines) entered service with Tianjin Air Cargo in November.

AEI announced it had redelivered its twentieth CRJ200SF to Mexico-based Aeronaves T.S.M. in August 2024.

