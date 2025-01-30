Cainiao’s Batista joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2025

Leandro Medeiros Batista, project manager at Cainiao Group, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for the panel discussion “Facilitating cross-border e-commerce in Latin America” at the Pullman Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport hotel in Brazil on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 1:30 p.m. local time (GDT -3).

The third annual Cargo Facts LATAM, taking place Feb. 10-11, will gather market leaders in Latin America to discuss the growing trends and developments within the region.

View the full event agenda here.

With more than fourteen years of experience in international trade and logistics, Batista oversees Cainiao’s cross-border small parcel operations in Brazil and the Miami (MIA) hub for Latin American freight. He also manages the Cainiao Express warehouse at Viracopos (VCP) in Campinas, Brazil, for AliExpress.

Cainiao continues to grow its presence globally with new facilities and offerings, especially for the e-commerce sector.

Cainiao filed for its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) in September 2023 but withdrew its IPO and listing application on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in March 2024. Instead, Alibaba announced it would buy Cainiao’s remaining shares for up to $3.8 billion.

Register now for Cargo Facts’ essential regional events for industry stakeholders: