Avianca Cargo’s Elias joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for fireside chat

Diogo Elias, senior vice president of Avianca Cargo, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for a fireside chat on the freighter market at the Pullman Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport hotel in Brazil on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 9:15 a.m. (GDT -3).

The third annual Cargo Facts LATAM event, taking place Feb. 10-11, will gather market leaders in Latin America to discuss the growing trends and developments within the region.

View the full event agenda here.

Elias, who has been with Avianca Cargo for more than eight years, served as sales and marketing director for LATAM before becoming senior vice president of Avianca Cargo in September 2023.

The Colombia-based combination carrier expanded its relationship with Mexico-based AeroUnion in 2024, when it took delivery of its first A330-300P2F (791, ex-SmartLynx) on lease from CDB Aviation in April and placed it into service with the Mexican carrier.

Avianca Cargo expects to take delivery of three more A330P2Fs, including its first A330-200P2F, by the end of 2025 to complement its six production A330-200Fs. One of those Airbus medium-widebody conversions is the 2012-vintage unit 1342, which arrived in Mobile, Ala., (BFM) in September 2023 for conversion with EFW as part of a deal with Avolon.

