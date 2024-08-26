C Cubed’s McConnell joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2024

C Cubed Aerospace Chief Executive Michael McConnell will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2024 for the debate on “State of the freighter conversion market: Too many or too few conversions and conversion capacity?” at the Omni Hotel in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 16:10 PDT (GMT -5).

Cargo Facts Symposium, which takes place Oct. 14-16, has been the premiere event for the freighter aircraft industry for three decades. The event gathers industry leaders to share their insights with stakeholders and attendees, provides in-depth analysis of the air cargo sector and enables participants to expand their network with respected executives and decision-makers.

View the full event agenda here.

C Cubed appointed McConnell CEO in 2022. He has owned two STC businesses that supported the executive and general aviation sector, served as president of Raisbeck Engineering and held leadership roles during his eight years at Eclipse Aviation.

C Cubed began ground tests on its A320-200CCF program prototype in the fourth quarter of 2023 and plans to complete its first test flight by the end of this year.

The company inducted the prototype aircraft in Kansas City, Mo. (MCI), in 2019. It expects to become the second STC holder for an A320 freighter conversion.

