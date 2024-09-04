  • No products in the cart.
  • No products in the cart.

Cargo Facts Events

Cargo Facts Symposium News

StandardAero’s Williams joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2024

By

David Williams, airline sales director at StandardAero, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2024 for the panel discussion “Strategic MRO Partnerships: selecting, integrating and optimizing for operational excellence” at the Omni Hotel in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 11:30 a.m. PDT (GMT -5).

Cargo Facts Symposium, which takes place Oct. 14-16, has been the premiere event for the freighter aircraft industry for three decades. The event gathers industry leaders to share their insights with stakeholders and attendees, provides in-depth analysis of the air cargo sector and enables participants to expand their networks with respected executives and decision-makers.

View the full event agenda here.

Williams became airline sales director at StandardAero in May 2020. He previously served in leadership roles with AAR, Jet Midwest, MTU Dallas and Rolls-Royce, bringing more than fifteen years of engine management experience.

Standard Aero announced in February that it had received approval from the Civil Aviation Administration of China for its Rolls-Royce RB211-535 turbofan engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services to support Chinese carriers operating the 757-200F.

The company is a global leader of engine repair and overhaul services for multiple engine types, including the RB211 and the CFM56-7B. StandardAero has fifty MRO and component repair facilities across twelve countries.

The 30th Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 14-16 at the Omni Hotel in San Diego. Gain valuable insights, success strategies and networking opportunities at this special anniversary event. Learn more and register today.

RELATED POSTS

By

By

By

By