StandardAero’s Williams joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2024

David Williams, airline sales director at StandardAero, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2024 for the panel discussion “Strategic MRO Partnerships: selecting, integrating and optimizing for operational excellence” at the Omni Hotel in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 11:30 a.m. PDT (GMT -5).

Cargo Facts Symposium, which takes place Oct. 14-16, has been the premiere event for the freighter aircraft industry for three decades. The event gathers industry leaders to share their insights with stakeholders and attendees, provides in-depth analysis of the air cargo sector and enables participants to expand their networks with respected executives and decision-makers.

Williams became airline sales director at StandardAero in May 2020. He previously served in leadership roles with AAR, Jet Midwest, MTU Dallas and Rolls-Royce, bringing more than fifteen years of engine management experience.

Standard Aero announced in February that it had received approval from the Civil Aviation Administration of China for its Rolls-Royce RB211-535 turbofan engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services to support Chinese carriers operating the 757-200F.

The company is a global leader of engine repair and overhaul services for multiple engine types, including the RB211 and the CFM56-7B. StandardAero has fifty MRO and component repair facilities across twelve countries.

The 30th Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 14-16 at the Omni Hotel in San Diego.