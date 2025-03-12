Atlas Air’s Broekman joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025 

Richard Broekman, chief commercial officer and head of sustainability at Atlas Air Worldwide, will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Taking the pulse of the Asia-Pacific freighter market” at the W Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 09:15 (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia event takes place March 24-26 in Shanghai, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Broekman became chief commercial officer and head of sustainability at Atlas in June 2023. He has held multiple leadership roles within the company over the past nineteen years, including senior vice president of commercial sales and development, vice president of commercial development and charter sales, and senior director of commercial development and revenue management.

Atlas confirmed to Cargo Facts in February that it will dissolve Polar Air Cargo, a joint venture with DHL Express, as the carrier aligns with its One Atlas strategy.

Additionally, Atlas will stop providing CMI service for Amazon in 2025. That deal included seventeen 767-300 freighters, which Amazon sent to ABX Air and 21 Air to operate, and ten 737-800BCFs that will join Sun Country Airlines.

Atlas, which went private in August 2022, expanded its large-widebody freighter fleet in 2024 by acquiring three 747-8Fs and four production 747-400Fs. The carrier will also take delivery of two new 777Fs in 2025 and at least another 777F which it will operate on a CMI basis for French shipping group CMA CGM.

