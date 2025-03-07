ATSG’s Todd France joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Todd France, chief commercial officer of ATSG, will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Booming e-commerce and express markets: opportunities and challenges” at the W Shanghai on Wednesday, March 26, at 10:50 (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

France was promoted to chief commercial officer at ATSG in August 2024 after serving as president of CAM, the group’s leasing subsidiary, for more than three years. He previously served in various leadership roles for nearly fifteen years with ATSG subsidiaries Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services and ABX Air.

ATSG will expand its Airbus freighter leasing portfolio this year and hopes to deliver five A321-200PCFs and four A330-300P2Fs to its customers.

The Wilmington, Ohio-based ATSG expects to complete its $3.1 billion sale to investment firm Stonepeak by mid-2025 after receiving shareholder approval for the deal Feb. 10.

ATSG has placed four 767-200BDSFs and two A321-200PCFs on lease with Malaysia-based Raya Airways.

