FedEx’s Cheong joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Audrey Cheong, vice president of China operations at FedEx, will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Taking the pulse of the Asia-Pacific freighter market’ at the W Shanghai in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 09:15 (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 25-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

FedEx will likely remain the top carrier moving the most cargo volume in 2025 as the express company continues to take delivery of new 777Fs and 767-300Fs.

As part of its fleet strategy, FedEx also took delivery of its twenty-third Cessna 408 SkyCourier in the fourth quarter of 2024 and holds options for fifty more of the regional freighters.

Cheong, who joined FedEx in 1998, has more than twenty-seven years of executive management experience in operations with the company. She previously served as the executive officer for the air cargo division of Singapore’s Civil Aviation Authority.

