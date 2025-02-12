Fly Meta’s Duan joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Fly Meta founder and Chairperson Danny Duan will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Asia and the next wave of widebody freighters” at the W Shanghai in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 3:30 p.m. (UTC +8).

The 13th annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Duan also serves as chief operating officer of the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone, or CECZ, which connects the trade and logistics activities of China and Hungary as part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Fly Meta has a production 747-400F and a 747-400BDSF in CMI operation with Air Atlanta Europe.

The cargo charter carrier and its subsidiaries, founded by Duan in 2022, secured lease agreements with AerCap for four 777-300ERSFs in 2023. At least two of those will join new carrier Hungary Airlines on sublease.

Duan also founded Universal Translink (Beijing) Supply Chain Management (UTL) in 2018 to pursue air cargo technology solutions, and founded Universal Translink Airlines (UTA), part of UTL Group, in 2020 to align flight capacity and schedules with market demand.

Fly Meta is headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Beijing.

